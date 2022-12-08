﻿
Outokumpu and Klöckner ink agreement for low-emission stainless steel

Thursday, 08 December 2022 14:33:40 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Finland-based stainless steel producer Outokumpu has announced that it is starting cooperation with German-based Klöckner & Co. for the first coil made of emission-minimized stainless steel.

Outokumpu’s Circle Green product line, launched in June this year, was the first of its kind globally since no other manufacturer has been able to produce stainless steel with such low emission levels. With this cooperation, Klöckner & Co will be able to significantly expand its portfolio of CO2-reduced materials, services, and logistics under the new umbrella brand Nexigen®.

Outokumpu has ambitious targets in terms of sustainability and the companies intend to supply larger quantities of the product from 2023 onwards.


Tags: Stainless Stainless products  Finland European Union Steelmaking Outokumpu 

