Nucor expects lower net earnings in Q1

Monday, 24 March 2025 23:09:00 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

Nucor Corporation announced guidance for its first quarter ending April 5, 2025. Nucor expects first quarter earnings to be in the range of $0.45 to $0.55 per diluted share. Nucor reported net earnings of $1.22 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $3.46 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2024.

According to its statement, the company expects earnings in the steel mills segment in the first quarter of 2025 to be in line with the fourth quarter of 2024. Nucor expects earnings in the steel products segment to decrease in the first quarter of 2025 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 due primarily to lower average selling prices. The earnings of the raw materials segment are expected to decrease in the first quarter of 2025 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 due to lower margins at Nucor’s DRI facilities.


