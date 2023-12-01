Nippon Steel to continue supplying OCTG to Brunei’s crude oil and natural gas producer

Friday, 01 December 2023 15:00:44 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Japan-based Nippon Steel Corporation has announced that it has agreed with Japan-based electric services company Sumitomo Corporation to enter into a revised contract with Brunei-based crude oil and natural gas producer Brunei Shell Petroleum Company Sendirian Berhad (BSP) to extend the oil country tubular goods (OCTG) supply contract period for 10 years.

Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Corporation have been delivering seamless OCTG to BSP for more than 50 years.

According to the statement, based on a contract for the supply of OCTG, Nippon Steel, Sumitomo Corporation and Vallourec Tubes SAS, a subsidiary of France-based pipe manufacturer Vallourec, have established VAM® BRN, an advanced OCTG threading facility, with the aim of contributing to local employment in Brunei and supplying OCTG locally. VAM® BRN, which has an annual capacity of 5,500 mt, started operations in December 2016.