﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Newly announced project will require more heavy plate in Brazil

Thursday, 30 November 2023 22:47:20 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The Brazilian arm of Norway-based Equinor has hired Italy’s Saipem for the Raia project, which envisages the development of a pre-salt gas and condensate field in the Campos oil basin, located 200 kilometers offshore the state of Rio de Janeiro.

The project includes a 200 km gas pipeline linking the Campos basin to the Cabiúnas terminal, in the city of Macaé, also located in the state of Rio de Janeiro.

The pipeline construction will require an estimated 85,000 mt of heavy steel plate, that will be used to produce the welded pipes.

This volume of plate will add to an estimated 290,000 mt of the product, required for the construction of another five pipelines, expected to be developed until 2026 in Brazil.


Tags: Plate Flats Brazil South America 

Similar articles

Romania’s flat steel prices stable ahead of holiday season

30 Nov | Flats and Slab

Japan’s steel exports up 2.6 percent in January-October

30 Nov | Steel News

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 48, 2023

30 Nov | Flats and Slab

MOC: Average steel prices in China up slightly during November 20-26

30 Nov | Steel News

Consumption of rolled steel plate in Mexico up 28 percent in September

28 Nov | Steel News

Ex-China steel plate prices up slightly amid local price rises

27 Nov | Flats and Slab

MOC: Average steel prices in China rise slightly during November 13-19

23 Nov | Steel News

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 47, 2023

23 Nov | Flats and Slab

Japanese crude steel output up 7.1 percent in October from September

22 Nov | Steel News

US cut-length plate imports down 22.6 percent in September

21 Nov | Steel News