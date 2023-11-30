Newly announced project will require more heavy plate in Brazil

Thursday, 30 November 2023 22:47:20 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

The Brazilian arm of Norway-based Equinor has hired Italy’s Saipem for the Raia project, which envisages the development of a pre-salt gas and condensate field in the Campos oil basin, located 200 kilometers offshore the state of Rio de Janeiro.

The project includes a 200 km gas pipeline linking the Campos basin to the Cabiúnas terminal, in the city of Macaé, also located in the state of Rio de Janeiro.

The pipeline construction will require an estimated 85,000 mt of heavy steel plate, that will be used to produce the welded pipes.

This volume of plate will add to an estimated 290,000 mt of the product, required for the construction of another five pipelines, expected to be developed until 2026 in Brazil.