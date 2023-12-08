﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Morocco terminates safeguard measures on wire rod and rebar imports

Friday, 08 December 2023 14:18:37 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Morocco’s Ministry of Industry and Trade has notified the World Trade Organization (WTO) that it has terminated the safeguard measures on imports of wire rods with a diameter of 5.5-14 millimeters and reinforcing bars with a diameter ranging from 5.5 millimeters to 40 millimeters as of October 16, 2023. The reason for the termination was that the total period of the measures, including the initial application and the extensions, had reached 10 years.

The measures were first imposed on imports exceeding the import quota volumes set by the government in 2013 and then extended three times, based on the fact that imports would continue to increase in the coming years and that there was a real risk of imports of these products increasing after the measures was terminated. During this period, the import quota volumes were updated regularly, in line with changing market conditions and needs in the Moroccan domestic market.

The products subject to the investigation fell under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7213.91.90.00, 7214.20.90.00 and 7214.99.91.00.


Tags: Wire Rod Rebar Longs Morocco North Africa Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

Iskenderun-based Turkish mill hikes its longs prices

08 Dec | Longs and Billet

Romania’s sole rebar producer holds back offers, traders’ prices stable

07 Dec | Longs and Billet

Southern European mills seek to consolidate longs price rises before holidays

07 Dec | Longs and Billet

Iskenderun-based Turkish mill raises its rebar price slightly

07 Dec | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Icdas raises its longs prices further

07 Dec | Longs and Billet

Turkish mills bullish on longs pricing citing higher scrap prices

06 Dec | Longs and Billet

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 2.3% in late Nov

05 Dec | Steel News

Longs prices in Turkey and Egypt pushed up further by costlier scrap

04 Dec | Longs and Billet

Local Chinese longs prices decrease slightly amid slack demand

04 Dec | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Icdas hikes its longs prices

04 Dec | Longs and Billet