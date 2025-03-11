Morocco approves large-scale green projects

The Moroccan government has approved several green projects worth MAD 319 billion ($32.76 million) with the aim of producing ammonia, steel and industrial fuel, according to media reports.

The ORNX consortium comprising of US-based Ortus, Spain-based Acciona and Germany-based Nordex has been selected by the Moroccan government for the production of green ammonia.

Moreover, a second consortium led by UAE-based Taqa and Spain-based Cepsa will produce green ammonia and industrial fuel, while Morocco’s Nareva will invest in a project aimed at the production of green steel, green ammonia and industrial fuel.

Also, Saudi Arabia-based Acwa Power will produce green steel, while China-based UEG and China Three Gorges will work together for the production of green ammonia.

The Moroccan government will allocate up to 30,000 hectares of land to each project once a preliminary agreement is signed.