 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > MOC:...

MOC: Average steel prices in China move up during Sept 16-22

Thursday, 26 September 2024 09:41:24 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the September 16-22 period this year the average finished steel prices in China moved up.

In the given period, the average prices of high-speed wire rod, rebar and steel channels increased by 0.9 percent, 0.6 percent and 0.4 percent week on week, respectively.          

In the same period, the average price of thermal coal rose by 0.4 percent, and the average price of smoke-free lump coal decreased by 0.1 percent, while the average price of coking coal remained stable, week on week.    

$1 = RMB 7.0354


Tags: Rebar Wire Rod Longs China Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

US import rebar and wire rod pricing flat as construction-related demand remains limited

26 Sep | Longs and Billet

Southern European longs market still stagnant with minimal demand

26 Sep | Longs and Billet

Bulgarian domestic longs prices mainly trend up

26 Sep | Longs and Billet

Sole Romanian rebar mill fails to keep price stable, traders’ prices unchanged

26 Sep | Longs and Billet

Ex-Turkey longs export offers inch up despite weak import scrap segment

25 Sep | Longs and Billet

Saudi Arabia’s Hadeed cuts longs prices for October due to lower demand

25 Sep | Longs and Billet

Iskenderun-based Turkish mill increases its longs prices

24 Sep | Longs and Billet

Turkish official domestic wire rod prices mainly increase

24 Sep | Longs and Billet

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 2.7 percent in mid-Sept

24 Sep | Steel News

Local Chinese longs prices up $16/mt in two weeks, but negative start to new week

23 Sep | Longs and Billet