MOC: Average steel prices in China move up during Sept 16-22

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the September 16-22 period this year the average finished steel prices in China moved up.

In the given period, the average prices of high-speed wire rod, rebar and steel channels increased by 0.9 percent, 0.6 percent and 0.4 percent week on week, respectively.

In the same period, the average price of thermal coal rose by 0.4 percent, and the average price of smoke-free lump coal decreased by 0.1 percent, while the average price of coking coal remained stable, week on week.

$1 = RMB 7.0354