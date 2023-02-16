MOC: Average steel prices in China decline during Feb 6-12

Thursday, 16 February 2023 11:34:33 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the February 6-12 period this year the overall average finished steel prices in China indicated decreases.

In the given period, the average prices of high-speed wire rod, rebar and steel channel decreased by 0.8 percent, 0.7 percent and 0.6 percent week on week, respectively.

In the same period, the average prices of smoke-free lump coal, thermal coal and coking coal moved down by 0.6 percent, 1.0 percent and 1.2 percent week on week, respectively.