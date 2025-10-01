Mitsubishi Power to supply GTCC plant to Jiangsu Lihuai Steel to drive decarbonization

Japan-based power and energy solutions provider Mitsubishi Power has announced that it has received an order to supply a 100 MW-class gas turbine combined cycle (GTCC) power plant for Jiangsu Lihuai Steel Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Jiangsu Shagang Group, one of China’s largest steel producers.

This order represents the first commercial deployment of Mitsubishi Power’s newly developed M100S gas turbine, designed specifically for blast furnace gas (BFG) firing in small- to medium-sized power generation applications. The M100S is engineered to meet the growing demand for energy savings and decarbonization across China’s steel industry.

Contribution to China’s steel decarbonization efforts

Jiangsu Lihuai Steel will install the GTCC power plant at its Huai’an City steelworks in Jiangsu Province, with commercial operation expected in 2027.

By adopting the M100S system, the company aims to increase its overall energy efficiency, comply more effectively with tightening air quality and emissions regulations, and reduce environmental impacts by efficiently utilizing by-product gas from steel plants.

Unlike conventional systems, GTCC units reduce environmental impact significantly by recovering energy from gases that would otherwise be flared or inefficiently used.