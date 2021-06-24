Metinvest may build new hot rolling mill in Italy

Thursday, 24 June 2021 12:31:07 (GMT+3) | Brescia

Ukraine-headquartered mining and metallurgical group Metinvest is evaluating the possibility of building a new rolling mill in Italy together with Italian plantmaker Danieli, Metinvest CEO Yuriy Ryzhenkov has stated.

Mr. Ryzhenkov said at a press conference on June 23 that the project would involve the construction of a new production facility in Italy, where Ukrainian slabs would be rolled into hot rolled flat products. It would be located in Trieste, market sources told SteelOrbis

"Metinvest Group is really exploring the possibility of building a rolling mill in Italy," Ryzhenkov said. He stated that the group already has two plants in northern Italy, i.e., Metinvest Trametal and Ferriera Valsider, where plates and coils are produced from ex-Ukraine slabs and the total capacity amounts to 1.2 million mt per year.

"Metinvest has not made a final decision on this project," said Ryzhenkov, adding that the project is currently in the pre-feasibility phase.