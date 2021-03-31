﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Market discusses export tax rebate cut in China, could be bigger than expected

Wednesday, 31 March 2021 17:30:44 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Market sources have told SteelOrbis that on April 1 China’s Ministry of Finance and State Administration of Taxation will jointly issue the Announcement on Adjusting the Export Tax Rebate of Relevant Products, which will be effective as of April 10, subject to the completion of the export tax rebate for some products.

In particular, there are 60 tariff codes related to steel products. After the adjustment, the export tax rebate for primary steel products - including HRC, pickling coils, steel plate and rebar - will decrease from 13 percent to zero, while the rebate for CRC and HDG is expected to decline to four percent, according to market sources’ expectations.

From the information discussed in the market, the adjustment measures will be stricter compared to the submission made by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) to the relevant government departments, signaling the government’s determination and confidence in cutting back steel capacity and achieving carbon neutrality goals. Earlier this month, market sources had been speculating that the export tax rebate cut for the main steel products would be from 13 percent to just 9 percent.


Tags: steelmaking  Far East  China  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

01  Apr

Ansteel’s net profit up 10.69 percent in 2020
29  Mar

Anyang Steel plans to set up joint venture
23  Mar

Jinxi Steel Group to halt 30 percent of production up to year-end
17  Mar

CISA: China’s steel industry should not be restricted like energy-intensive, high-pollution sectors
17  Mar

TISCO plans to produce 15.05 million mt of crude steel in 2021