Malaysia’s Masteel inks MoU to use CCUS technology to decarbonize operations

Malaysia-based steel producer Malaysia Steel Works (Masteel) has announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with domestic industrial gas supplier Ace Gases Marketing to integrate the carbon capture, usage and storage (CCUS) technology into its own steelmaking processes.

The companies will carry out a feasibility study to determine optimal carbon capture technologies and to explore the options of utilizing or storing captured carbon. As a result, Masteel will be able to further reduce its carbon footprint and to meet demand for green steel.

Masteel aims to become the first Malaysian steel mill to achieve net zero emissions before 2050.