Liberty Steel USA expands with acquisition

Tuesday, 03 November 2020 14:00:47 (GMT+3)
       

Liberty Steel USA, part of the GFG Alliance, has announced that it has acquired US-based Solon Specialty Wire and Shaped Wire to open new product markets for growth for Liberty in the US.

A leading manufacturer of drawn steel wire, cold rolled shapes, and aluminum products, Solon will be incorporated and managed under the Liberty Johnstown Wire business and will provide additional diversification of product offerings into areas such as optical, medical and shaped wire applications.

“Solon’s wide range of wire size capabilities will complement Liberty existing North American wire operations in Peoria, IL and Johnstown, PA. Solon’s operations have been strongly profitable historically and will drive synergies and growth across Liberty’s wire business,” Greg Jones, CEO of Liberty Steel USA, said.


