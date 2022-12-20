Kobe Steel to supply low-carbon steel to Nissan for use in vehicle production

Tuesday, 20 December 2022 10:37:42 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Japan-based steelmaker Kobe Steel has announced that Japanese auto producer Nissan plans to use ‘Kobenable’ steel, which reduces carbon emissions in the blast furnace process, for Nissan models from January 2023 onward. This will be the first time Kobenable steel will be used in mass-produced vehicles.

Nissan aims to achieve carbon neutrality throughout the entire product life cycle by 2050. Nissan models will use Kobenable Premier, which reduces 100 percent of carbon emissions during manufacturing. The specific amount of steel to be used will be determined through further discussions, SteelOrbis understands.

Meanwhile, Kobe Steel will also supply Nissan with aluminum sheets made from green-aluminum raw materials.