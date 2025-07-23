Kazakhstan’s Qarmet to modernize coal enrichment plants

According to media reports Kazakhstan-based steelmaker Qarmet, formerly known as ArcelorMittal Temirtau, has entered a strategic partnership with China-based Dadi Engineering Development Group Co., Ltd. to modernize its coal enrichment plants using advanced dry beneficiation technology. This long-term cooperation aims to significantly improve both the efficiency and environmental footprint of Qarmet’s operations.

Under the new agreement, Dadi will serve as industrial and technological partner, providing cutting-edge equipment and technical expertise to upgrade Qarmet’s coal plants.

In addition to the Dadi partnership, Qarmet is progressing with multiple strategic industrial upgrades aimed at self-sufficiency and sustainability, which are construction of a new gas pipeline to improve plant energy sourcing, building coke ovens Nos. 8 and 9 with a combined annual capacity of 1.5 million mt, and developing a casting-rolling complex and a rebar mill, reducing dependence on imports.