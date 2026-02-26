Kazakhstan’s Qarmet launches manganese mining, targets fourfold output growth by 2028

Kazakhstan-based steelmaker Qarmet has announced that it has begun manganese ore production at the Western Karazhal deposit, marking the company’s entry into manganese mining as a new strategic business segment.

According to the company, two underground tunnels at the Atasu mine have been connected for the first time in three decades, allowing heavy mining equipment to reach areas that were previously accessible only through manual extraction. The development is expected to significantly improve operational efficiency and enable large-scale mining activities.

Major production expansion planned through 2028

Qarmet stated that the project represents a new development phase for the Atasu operation, supporting a substantial increase in mining capacity. The company plans to expand total ore production from the current 2.2 million mt to approximately 9.5 million mt per year by 2028, representing more than a fourfold increase.

The Western Karazhal deposit contains an estimated 349 million mt of manganese ore, placing it among the world’s largest known reserves. Initial manganese output is expected to reach around 500,000 mt by 2026, while long-term design capacity is projected at 2.5 million mt annually.

Rising manganese demand supports investment case

Market interest in manganese has strengthened amid its growing importance in steelmaking, where it is used to improve strength, durability and wear resistance. The material also plays a role across construction, railway manufacturing, machinery production, chemicals and emerging battery technologies.

Qarmet noted that unlocking previously inaccessible reserves allows the company to strengthen its raw material base while diversifying mining operations.