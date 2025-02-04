 |  Login 
Kazakhstan extends ban on scrap and waste exports for six months

Tuesday, 04 February 2025 11:11:35 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Industry and Construction has announced that it has extended the ban on scrap and waste exports for another six months effective as of early this week. The ban includes used pipes, rails and other railway parts.

The ban is planned to ensure raw material supply for local steel producers, as maximum processing of secondary metals within the country is a strategically important area for the production of higher value-added products. In addition, the ban contributes to environmental goals and minimizes energy consumption.


