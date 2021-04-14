﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

JSW Steel Italy acquires GSI Lucchini

Wednesday, 14 April 2021 10:55:27 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

JSW Steel, one of the largest Indian steelmakers, has announced that its Italian subsidiary JSW Steel Italy S.r.l. has acquired the remaining 30.73 percent stake in Italy-based forged steel producer GSI Lucchini S.p.A. from South Africa-based Industrial Development Cooperation. The acquisition totaled €1 million. JSW Steel Italy now holds all shares in GSI.

With the acquisition, JSW Steel Italy will have easy access to export markets through the port of Piombino as the manufacturing unit of GSI is located at Piombino, Italy, and have specific advantages in terms of lead times, service levels, and logistics costs in its target markets.

The balance share capital of 69.67 percent of GSI was already held by JSW Steel Italy. The acquisition agreement between JSW and Industrial Development Cooperation was signed in December, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


Tags: European Union  JSW Steel  Italy  M&A  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

14  Apr

Euro area industrial output down 1.0 percent in February from January
13  Apr

Tata Steel Europe to implement carbon surcharge for contracts in UK and Europe
09  Apr

Euro area industrial producer prices up 0.5 percent in Feb from Jan
08  Apr

JSW’s crude steel output down six percent in FY 2020-21 
26  Mar

JSW acquires BSPL, to become India’s largest steelmaker