Jinnan Steel Group cooperates with Vale to build an iron ore beneficiation plant in Sohar

Monday, 28 October 2024 12:38:20 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Shanxi Province-based Chinese steelmaker Jinnan Steel Group announced on October 28 that it has built a partnership with the world’s leading iron ore producer, Vale to build an iron ore beneficiation plant at the Port of Sohar and the Free Zone in Oman. The facility in question will provide high quality iron ore for pellet and briquetting production in the region, which is a key to the production of mild steel products via the direct reduction steelmaking method.

Sohar iron ore beneficiation plant will be put into operation in mid-2027, which will process 18.0 million mt of iron ore, while producing 12.6 million mt of high-grade concentrate, annually.

Zhang Tianfu, the president of Jinnan Steel Group stated that the group is honored to be Vale’s strategic partner in China and overseas, and it is committed to leveraging its technology, management and resource advantages to actively support Vale’s strategic pillars of “Promoting Sustainable Mining” and “Cultivating Low Carbon Solutions”.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat China Middle East Steelmaking 

