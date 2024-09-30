JFE Steel resumes electrical steel sheet production at Kurashiki

Japan-based steelmaker JFE Steel Corporation has announced that it has resumed electrical steel sheet production at its West Japan Works (Kurashiki Area), following the completion of Phase I of a capacity expansion project. The first phase of the project has doubled the plant’s high-grade non-oriented electrical steel sheet capacity at a cost of about JPY 49 billion ($345.11 million).

The company is now executing Phase II of the expansion plan, with a budgeted cost of around JPY 46 billion ($323.98 million), with the aim to triple its original capacity by the fiscal year 2026-2027, as SteelOrbis previously reported. JFE Steel’s capacity expansion is based on higher demand for the given products due to the move to electrify automobiles gaining momentum with global carbon neutrality targets.