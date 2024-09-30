 |  Login 
JFE Steel resumes electrical steel sheet production at Kurashiki

Monday, 30 September 2024 11:42:19 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Japan-based steelmaker JFE Steel Corporation has announced that it has resumed electrical steel sheet production at its West Japan Works (Kurashiki Area), following the completion of Phase I of a capacity expansion project. The first phase of the project has doubled the plant’s high-grade non-oriented electrical steel sheet capacity at a cost of about JPY 49 billion ($345.11 million).

The company is now executing Phase II of the expansion plan, with a budgeted cost of around JPY 46 billion ($323.98 million), with the aim to triple its original capacity by the fiscal year 2026-2027, as SteelOrbis previously reported. JFE Steel’s capacity expansion is based on higher demand for the given products due to the move to electrify automobiles gaining momentum with global carbon neutrality targets.

In addition, in response to global initiatives to enhance energy efficiency and growing electricity demand, the company is also increasing its supply capacity for grain-oriented steel sheet. JFE Steel and India-based JSW Steel Limited have formed a joint venture for the production of grain-oriented electrical steel in India which is expected to commence in the fiscal year ending March 2028.


