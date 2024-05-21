Japan’s Kobe Steel considers new EAF to accelerate decarbonization

Japanese steelmaker Kobe Steel is considering building an electric arc furnace to replace one of its two blast furnaces in Kakogawa, Japan, in line with its decarbonization strategy, according to a media report by Reuters. In the event of a positive decision, the furnace, which will produce high-grade steel products, will be built after 2030 and will contribute to the acceleration of the company’s decarbonization efforts.
Meanwhile, under its three-year plan unveiled on Monday, the company is planning on a JPY 300 billion ($1.92 billion) investment to reduce its carbon emissions in steelmaking and energy generation operations. However, Yoshihiko Katsukawa, CEO of Kobe Steel, stated that the actual spending will be made after March 2027.