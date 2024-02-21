Italy’s Cogne Acciai Speciali to acquire US-based Mannesmann Stainless Tubes

Wednesday, 21 February 2024 14:18:07 (GMT+3) | Brescia

Italian steelmaker Cogne Acciai Speciali has announced that it has reached an agreement to acquire Mannesmann Stainless Tubes, a US-based tube producer which is part of the German group Salzgitter Ag, as reported by local Italian media today, February 20.

Massimiliano Burelli, CEO of Cogne Acciai Speciali, commented: “This agreement is the first, successful step towards the realization of our strategy […]. We are grateful to be part of a motivated team of experts who have been working in the steel sector for many years. The merger of our company with Mannesmann Stainless Tubes will allow a strategic upstream integration, in order to become a more prominent player in the global market.”

The transaction will be completed within the next few months, following approval by the regulatory authorities.