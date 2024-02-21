﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Italy’s Cogne Acciai Speciali to acquire US-based Mannesmann Stainless Tubes

Wednesday, 21 February 2024 14:18:07 (GMT+3)   |   Brescia
       

Italian steelmaker Cogne Acciai Speciali has announced that it has reached an agreement to acquire Mannesmann Stainless Tubes, a US-based tube producer which is part of the German group Salzgitter Ag, as reported by local Italian media today, February 20.

Massimiliano Burelli, CEO of Cogne Acciai Speciali, commented: “This agreement is the first, successful step towards the realization of our strategy […]. We are grateful to be part of a motivated team of experts who have been working in the steel sector for many years. The merger of our company with Mannesmann Stainless Tubes will allow a strategic upstream integration, in order to become a more prominent player in the global market.”

The transaction will be completed within the next few months, following approval by the regulatory authorities.


Tags: Italy European Union 

Similar articles

Italian government places Acciaierie d’Italia into extraordinary administration

21 Feb | Steel News

Italy’s Feralpi Group to meet construction sector’s carbon-reduced rebar demand

20 Feb | Steel News

Italian crude steel production up 5.9 percent in January

20 Feb | Steel News

Acciaierie d’Italia moves towards extraordinary administration

19 Feb | Steel News

Local Italian scrap market still unchanged

16 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

Debates regarding extraordinary administration of Acciaierie d’Italia continue

16 Feb | Steel News

Southern European longs market stable, difficult to make predictions

16 Feb | Longs and Billet

European HRC suppliers lower offers as expected, import prices slump in new deals

15 Feb | Flats and Slab

Italy’s Eusider acquires Profiltubi and OMV Ventura

14 Feb | Steel News

Local CRC and HDG prices fall steadily in Europe, import CRC prices drop in new deals

09 Feb | Flats and Slab