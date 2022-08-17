Iron ore inventory at Chinese ports up 1.5 percent

Wednesday, 17 August 2022 11:02:30 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

On August 15, inventory of iron ore at 33 major Chinese ports amounted to 129.0096 million mt, up 1.5 percent compared to August 8, as announced by China's Xinhua News Agency.

In the given week, import iron ore prices moved down amid the rising iron ore inventory levels at ports.

In the given week, deliveries of iron ore to users decreased slightly, while obvious declines were observed in deliveries of Brazilian ore, though iron ore volumes arriving at Chinese ports increased overall.

Capacity utilization rates of blast furnaces in China increased further, which exerted a positive impact on the demand for iron ore. However, the iron ore volumes at ports have increased for seven consecutive weeks. It is thought that import iron ore prices may fluctuate within a limited range in the coming week.