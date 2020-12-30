﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Iron ore inventory at Chinese ports up 0.34 percent

Wednesday, 30 December 2020 11:55:16 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

On December 28, inventory of iron ore at 33 major Chinese ports amounted to 106.73 million mt, up 0.36 million mt or 0.34 percent compared to December 21, as announced by China's Xinhua News Agency.

During the given period, import iron ore prices in China moved down significantly, while iron ore shipments increased. Meanwhile, blast furnace capacity utilization rates of Chinese steelmakers increased slightly. The big downward corrections in iron ore prices were mainly due to the declines in iron ore futures prices. Since more sporadic Covid-19 cases have emerged in China, import iron ore prices will likely edge down in the coming week.


Tags: iron ore  China  raw mat  Far East  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

21  Dec

DCE adjusts commission charge on iron ore futures contracts
21  Dec

China’s iron ore output down 3.6 percent in November
10  Dec

Iron ore inventory at Chinese ports down 0.87 percent
09  Dec

CISA: Surging iron ore prices exceed market players’ expectations
07  Dec

China’s iron ore imports down in Nov from Oct, up 10.9% in Jan-Nov