﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Iron ore exports via Port Hedland down one percent in April from March

Wednesday, 22 May 2024 14:34:03 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In April this year, iron ore shipments from Australia’s Port Hedland decreased by one percent month on month and increased by 14.6 percent year on year, totaling 49,572,740 mt.

According to the information released by Port Hedland Port Authority, in the given month, iron ore shipments made from Port Hedland to China amounted to 42.46 million mt, down by 0.9 percent compared to the previous month and up by 19.5 percent year on year. South Korea and Japan followed China in April, receiving 3.59 million mt and 1.52 million mt respectively.

Port Hedland handles production from mines owned by BHP Billiton, Atlas Iron and Fortescue Metals Group in the iron ore-rich Pilbara region of Western Australia.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Australia Oceania Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - May 22, 2024

22 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s Vedanta resumes operations at iron ore mine after suspension order lifted

22 May | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - May 22, 2024

22 May | Longs and Billet

China’s iron ore output increases by 14 percent in January-April

22 May | Steel News

Metinvest’s pig iron and crude steel outputs decrease in Q1

21 May | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - May 21, 2024

21 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - May 21, 2024

21 May | Longs and Billet

Brazilian high-grade iron price maintains stability week-on-week

21 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - May 20, 2024

20 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

CISA: China’s iron ore concentrate output to rise by 5-10 million mt in 2024

20 May | Steel News