Iron ore exports via Port Hedland down one percent in April from March

Wednesday, 22 May 2024 14:34:03 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In April this year, iron ore shipments from Australia’s Port Hedland decreased by one percent month on month and increased by 14.6 percent year on year, totaling 49,572,740 mt.

According to the information released by Port Hedland Port Authority, in the given month, iron ore shipments made from Port Hedland to China amounted to 42.46 million mt, down by 0.9 percent compared to the previous month and up by 19.5 percent year on year. South Korea and Japan followed China in April, receiving 3.59 million mt and 1.52 million mt respectively.

Port Hedland handles production from mines owned by BHP Billiton, Atlas Iron and Fortescue Metals Group in the iron ore-rich Pilbara region of Western Australia.