Industrial output of China’s steel sector up 7.5 percent in Jan-Nov

Friday, 15 December 2023 11:21:10 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-November period this year, the value-added industrial output of the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector in China recorded a year-on-year rise of 7.5 percent, 0.3 percentage points slower compared to the increase in the first ten months of the current year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). In November alone, the value-added industrial output of the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector in China indicated a year-on-year increase of 5.1 percent, 2.2 percentage points slower than the increase recorded in October.

In the first eleven months, China's overall value-added industrial output increased by 4.3 percent year on year. In November alone, the overall value-added industrial output increased by 6.6 percent year on year, while it rose by 0.87 percent month on month.

In November, the value-added industrial outputs in the mining and manufacturing sectors rose by 3.9 percent and by 6.7 percent year on year, respectively.