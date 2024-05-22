﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s Vedanta resumes operations at iron ore mine after suspension order lifted

Wednesday, 22 May 2024 15:02:13 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

The suspension order on the mining operations on India-based Vedanta Limited’s iron ore mine in Karnataka has been revoked, the company said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday, May 22.

The company said that mining operations at the Chitradurga iron ore mines in Karnataka had been put under temporary suspension earlier owing to non-compliance with approved mining plans.

“In response to the cited violations, we had sought permission to undertake rectification work, and subsequently on examination of the submitted information and an inspection of the rectification work undertaken, the authority has expressed satisfaction with the measures implemented and the suspension has now been revoked,” the filing said.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat India Indian Subcon Mining 

Similar articles

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - May 22, 2024

22 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Iron ore exports via Port Hedland down one percent in April from March

22 May | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - May 22, 2024

22 May | Longs and Billet

China’s iron ore output increases by 14 percent in January-April

22 May | Steel News

Metinvest’s pig iron and crude steel outputs decrease in Q1

21 May | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - May 21, 2024

21 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - May 21, 2024

21 May | Longs and Billet

Brazilian high-grade iron price maintains stability week-on-week

21 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - May 20, 2024

20 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

CISA: China’s iron ore concentrate output to rise by 5-10 million mt in 2024

20 May | Steel News