India’s Vedanta resumes operations at iron ore mine after suspension order lifted

Wednesday, 22 May 2024 15:02:13 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

The suspension order on the mining operations on India-based Vedanta Limited’s iron ore mine in Karnataka has been revoked, the company said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday, May 22.

The company said that mining operations at the Chitradurga iron ore mines in Karnataka had been put under temporary suspension earlier owing to non-compliance with approved mining plans.

“In response to the cited violations, we had sought permission to undertake rectification work, and subsequently on examination of the submitted information and an inspection of the rectification work undertaken, the authority has expressed satisfaction with the measures implemented and the suspension has now been revoked,” the filing said.