Indian steel producer Vardhman Special Steel has ordered a new black-bar straightening line from Italian plantmaker Danieli Technologies for its Ludhiana plant in Punjab, India. The line will start operation in early 2026.

The system will process special steel bars from 16 mm to 102 mm in diameter at speeds up to 120 m/min, ensuring high precision and product quality. Equipped with advanced automation, it will achieve straightening accuracy of up to 0.5 mm/m across multiple steel grades.