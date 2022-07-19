India’s Tata Steel and BHP ink pact to develop low carbon steelmaking technologies

Tuesday, 19 July 2022 15:09:22 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Global resource major BHP Billiton and India’s Tata Steel have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly collaborate in exploring and developing low carbon iron and steel making technologies, a joint statement of the companies said on Tuesday, July 19.

The partnership will aim to develop technologies to reduce emission levels in the blast furnace route of steelmaking, using bio-mass energies and carbon capture applications, and to achieve respective climate change goals.

The rough objective would be to reduce carbon emissions from the blast furnace route of steel production by at least 30 percent, the statement said.

Apart from this, the collaboration would also include knowledge sharing between the two companies, and explore business opportunities across the value chain and research in India and Australia, the statement said.