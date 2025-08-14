India’s per capita steel consumption rises to 100 kg

India’s per capita steel consumption has risen to 100 kg, up from 60 kg in 2017, and well in line to support the government’s target of achieving 300 million mt of domestic steel production by 2030, the ministry of steel said in a statement on Thursday, August 14.

The ministry said that the rise in per capita steel consumption was an important milestone of the National Steel Policy (NSP), also unveiled in 2017, which had set a crude steel output target of 300 million mt by 2030, against 205 million mt in the fiscal year 2024-25, a 10 percent rise year-on-year basis.

According to the ministry, India has achieved a positive growth rate in crude steel production despite the global decline.