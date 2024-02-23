﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Indian government plans IPO for two Coal India Limited subsidiaries

Friday, 23 February 2024 14:01:12 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

The Indian government is planning to launch an initial public offer (IPO) and subsequent listing at stock exchanges for two wholly-owned subsidiaries of state-run Coal India Limited (CIL), government sources said on Friday, February 23.

According to the sources, the IPOs would be launched for Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), the country’s largest coking coal miner, and mining consultancy firm Central Mine Planning and Development Institute Limited (CMPDIL), both wholly-owned subsidiaries of CIL.

In 2022, the government had announced that it would divest 25 percent of equity in BCCL in favor of a private investor and list its shares at stock exchanges.

However, reversing the process, the government now plans to go ahead with offering equity shares of BCCL to public and financial institutions through an IPO and then list the shares at stock exchanges.

BCCL produces an average 56 million mt of coking coal per year from 38 mines, meeting around 50 percent of domestic coking coal demand.


Tags: Coking Coal Raw Mat India Indian Subcon Mining 

Similar articles

Local coke prices in China soften amid slow demand, but outlook not so bad

23 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

Russia records highest rise in coking coal sales to India in Apr-Jan FY 2023-24

23 Feb | Steel News

Ex-Australia coking coal prices relatively stable, but bullishness emerges after output cuts rumored in China

22 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

Metinvest’s pig iron and crude steel output down in 2023

21 Feb | Steel News

Indian steel companies submit bids in ongoing coal mine auction

21 Feb | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China went up slightly during Feb 12-18

21 Feb | Steel News

India’s JSW Steel in talks to acquire equity stake in coal mines in Australia

19 Feb | Steel News

Turkey’s coking coal imports down 12.1 percent in 2023

19 Feb | Steel News

No movement in ex-Australia coking coal prices as trading limited, bids still low

16 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

S&P Global Ratings: Indian steel industry growth to be hurt by rising coal prices

15 Feb | Steel News