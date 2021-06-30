India extends AD duties on certain steel imports until December 15

Wednesday, 30 June 2021 11:52:55 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

The Indian government has announced that antidumping (AD) duties on certain steel products have been extended until December 2021, a government official said on Wednesday, June 30, citing official notifications issued by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes (CBITC).

According to the CBITC, AD duties on hot rolled alloy and non-alloy steel imported from China, Japan, South Korea, Russia, Brazil and Indonesia will continue until December 15 of the current year.

Similarly, existing AD duties on cold rolled flat products of alloy and non-alloy steel from China, Japan, South Korea, Ukraine and Japan have been extended until December 15, 2021.

The AD duties on these products had been imposed in August 2016 for a period of five years.

The extension of the duties was necessitated by the fact that the five-year tenure of the levies expires this year and the Directorate General for Trade Remedies (DGTR) has launched a ‘sunset review’ of the duties, but fresh investigations into whether the levies should be continued or otherwise are yet to be concluded by the latter government agency.