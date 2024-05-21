﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

IG Metall threatens Thyssenkrupp over sale of steel division stake

Tuesday, 21 May 2024 12:35:25 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to German newspaper Welt am Sonntag, Germany's industrial union of metalworkers IG Metall has warned German steelmaker Thyssenkrupp against the planned sale of a stake in its European subsidiary ThyssenKrupp Steel without consulting employees. This week, Thyssenkrupp's supervisory board will vote on the divestment and on the day of the meeting day IG Metall is planning a large demonstration to ask management to decide whether it wants “months of unrest” among the workforce and at company locations.

Thyssenkrupp has agreed to sell a 20 percent stake in its European steel division to Czech Republic-based energy company EP Corporate Group (EPCG), as SteelOrbis previously reported. In addition, the company also plans to sell a further 30 percent of its shares to EPCG. The union wants a written declaration securing employment and location and investment commitments over several years.


Tags: European Union Steelmaking M&A ThyssenKrupp 

Similar articles

Thyssenkrupp Steel to transfer 20% stake to energy company EPCG

29 Apr | Steel News

Thyssenkrupp may divest its steel unit by year-end

03 Oct | Steel News

ThyssenKrupp chooses JP Morgan as its advisor in AST sale

12 Oct | Steel News

ThyssenKrupp's Acciai Speciali Terni may attract six bidders

30 Jun | Steel News

EC grants preliminary approval for Tata Steel-ThyssenKrupp JV

05 Oct | Steel News

Outokumpu completes divestment of Terni and VDM

28 Feb | Steel News

European Commission approves sale of Terni and VDM to ThyssenKrupp

12 Feb | Steel News

Outokumpu completes Inoxum transaction

28 Dec | Steel News

European Commission approves Inoxum acquisition by Outokumpu

07 Nov | Steel News

POSCO considers purchasing ThyssenKrupp’s Americas assets

05 Oct | Steel News