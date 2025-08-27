Hyundai Motor boosts US steel and auto supply chains with $26 billion investment

South Korea-based Hyundai Motor Group has announced a $26 billion investment plan in the US, reinforcing its long-term strategy to strengthen industrial resilience and supply chain security. The investment, scheduled for between 2025 and 2028, will support innovation, job creation, and sustainable growth across key industries as well as significantly expand the group’s footprint in the US market.

This new commitment represents an additional $5 billion on top of the $21 billion allocation announced in March 2025. Hyundai’s expanded investment underscores its strategic focus on automotive, steel, and robotics.

Strategic steel manufacturing in Louisiana

As part of the plan, Hyundai will build a new steel mill in Louisiana. The facility is designed to bolster domestic industrial capacity, particularly in the automotive sector, ensuring that steel supply chains remain resilient amid global trade and market challenges.

Expanding automotive production in the US

Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation will significantly expand their US auto production capacity, enabling faster and efficient response to American consumer demand and contributing to the domestic economic growth.