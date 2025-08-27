HyIron, Namibia and Toyota Tsusho join forces to build green steel value chain in Africa

Namibia-based steel producer HyIron, in collaboration with the Namibian government and Japan’s Toyota Tsusho Corporation, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to advance the development of a sustainable green iron and green steel value chain in Africa. The partnership highlights Africa’s growing role in global decarbonization efforts and green industrialization.

Focus on zero-emission steelmaking

Under the MoU, the partners will work together to establish a zero-emission green steel value chain, leveraging hydrogen-reduced iron as a key technology to replace carbon-intensive processes. This initiative aims to accelerate carbon neutrality and set new benchmarks in sustainable steel production.

Feasibility study and infrastructure development

The agreement also includes a joint feasibility study on expanding green iron production capacity in Namibia. Beyond production, the partnership will explore the creation of special economic zones and the development of critical infrastructure to support the emerging industry.

Strategic importance

By combining HyIron’s expertise in hydrogen-based processes, Toyota Tsusho’s global industrial networks, and Namibia’s natural resource potential, the project underscores the technical and economic feasibility of sustainable industrialization.