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Heavy truck sales in China increase by 22 percent in January-June 2026

Friday, 03 July 2026 10:11:04 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-June period this year, heavy truck sales (including chassis and tractors) in China amounted to 660,000 units, up 22.0 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data issued by cvworld.cn, a Chinese auto industry information service provider.

In June alone, heavy truck sales in China amounted to 115,000 units, up 5.0 percent month on month, while increasing by 18.0 percent year on year, with the year-on-year rise slowing down compared to the increases recorded in March, April and May, though the sales volume was still the highest historical level for a month of June.

New energy heavy-duty truck sales in the January-May period rose by 67.6 percent year on year, contributing to the big increase in heavy truck sales in China.

Meanwhile, it is estimated that heavy truck exports increased by around 35 percent in June, exerting a positive impact on overall Chinese heavy truck sales.


Tags: China Southeast Asia 

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