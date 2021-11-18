Gustavo Werneck appointed president of Alacero for 2022 and 2023

Thursday, 18 November 2021 21:36:21 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Gustavo Werneck, CEO at Brazilian integrated steelmaker Gerdau, has been appointed as the president of Alacero, Latin America’s steel association. Werneck will assume the position in January 2022.

Werneck will replace Máximo Vedoya, who is currently serving as the entity’s president until year-end. Vedoya is CEO at Latin America-focused steelmaker Ternium.

“I have the pleasure to assume the presidency of Alacero during 2022-2023, giving continuity to the work of various leaders, including Máximo Vedoya. I hope we continue seeking solutions for our never-ending problems,” Werneck said during the closing panel of the Alacero 2021 Conference.