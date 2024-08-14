Glencore posts net loss for H1

Switzerland-headquartered international commodities producer and trader Glencore, which operates a chrome joint venture with South Africa’s Merafe Resources, has announced its financial results for the first half this year.

In the first half, the company has reported a net loss of $233 million, compared to a net profit of $4.57 billion in the same period last year, while its sales revenue amounted to $117.09 billion, up by nine percent year on year. The company’s adjusted EBITDA was $6.33 billion, down by 32.6 percent compared to the first half last year.