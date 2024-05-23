Gerdau plants remain idled in South Brazil

Thursday, 23 May 2024 09:13:49 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

The Gerdau Charqueadas and Riograndense plants, located in the Brazilian southern state of Rio Grande do Sul, remain idled since May 3, due to the intensive rains that have flooded the state.

The plants were not flooded at that time, and now the state is gradually returning to normality, but according to local sources, so far there is no schedule established for the return of operations of the plants.

The Charqueadas plant produces special steels, while the Riograndense plant produces long steel products.

Earlier this month Gerdau said in a statement that the plants will return to operations only on absolute safe conditions.