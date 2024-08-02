 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > FTA...

FTA between Turkey and Ukraine comes into force

Friday, 02 August 2024 11:29:15 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the law published in Turkey’s official gazette, the free trade agreement (FTA) signed by Turkey and Ukraine in Kiev on February 3, 2022, has been approved and has come into force. In addition, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, president of Turkey, has the authority to directly approve changes to the annexes of the agreement.

With the FTA, Turkey will impose zero percent duties for 95 percent of all goods exported by Ukraine and will impose reduced duty rates and quotas for the remainder, as SteelOrbis previously reported. The agreement aims to increase the trade turnover between the countries from $7.3 billion to $10 billion annually. Looking at the effects of the agreement on the steel industry, some products such as flats, wire rod and rebar will be subject to a quota volume (still subject to certain duty rates), while others including semis will see reductions from the current duty rates.


Tags: Wire Rod Rebar Semis Flats Longs Turkey Ukraine Europe Trading 

Similar articles

India’s Welspun Corp. to diversify into iron and steel manufacturing, trading

03 Sep | Steel News

Higher duty to hardly impact S. Arabia’s billet imports, to affect flats

01 Jun | Steel News

Turkey’s steel exports up 12.6 percent in January-February

13 Mar | Steel News

Japan's iron and steel product exports up 1.2 percent in July

31 Aug | Steel News

India announces minimum import price for steel products

08 Feb | Steel News

Turkey's steel exports down three percent in July

19 Aug | Steel News

WSD Strategic Insights XXXVI: Out-of-whack steel pricing relationships

28 May | Steel Matters

Latest steel plant projects in Southeast Asia

28 Oct | Steel News

Japan’s steel exports up 1.3 percent in August

02 Oct | Steel News

Slowdown in Turkey’s steel exports continues in September

17 Sep | Steel News