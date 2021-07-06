France’s metal industry output up 0.2 percent in May

Tuesday, 06 July 2021 15:02:49 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

France’s manufacturing industry output in May this year fell by 0.5 compared to the previous month, after a 0.1 percent month-on-month decrease in April, according to the statistics released by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE).

In the February-May quarter of this year, the country’s manufacturing output increased by 27.9 percent year on year and decreased by 1.6 percent quarter on quarter.

In the given month, France’s metallurgy and metal products’ output was up by 0.2 percent compared to April, following a 0.8 percent increase month on month in April.

Meanwhile, output in the country’s motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers industry fell by 7.9 percent month on month after a 5.9 percent month on month decrease recorded in April, while the output of the construction industry was increased by 5.4 percent month on month after decreasing by 0.8 percent in April from March. In the February-May quarter, the output of the construction industry fell by 0.4 percent quarter on quarter.