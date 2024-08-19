Fortescue commissions green hydrogen plant

Australian iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group has announced that it has commissioned a green hydrogen plant, part of its Green Metal Project in Western Australia’s Pilbara region. The plant will produce around 530 kilograms of hydrogen gas per day, or around 195 mt annually.

Located at the Green Energy Hub at the Christmas Creek mine site, the US$50 million project is expected to annually produce more than 1,500 mt of green metal, with first production anticipated in 2025. The Green Energy Hub also contains a hydrogen liquefaction facility, liquid hydrogen storage, and a liquid-hydrogen refueling station.