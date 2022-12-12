﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Fitch Ratings keeps iron ore and coking coal price assumption stable

Monday, 12 December 2022 15:34:39 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

International credit rating agency Fitch Ratings has announced that it has updated its metals and mining price assumptions for 2022 and 2023.

The agency has maintained its iron ore price assumption at $115/mt for 2022 and at $85/mt for 2023 as global steel demand continues to weaken. Meanwhile, the market is not oversupplied because lower iron ore supplies from Russia and Ukraine offset demand destruction in Europe and other regions.

Coking coal price assumptions for this year and 2023 have also been kept stable at $370/mt and $200/mt, respectively. Coking coal use in power generation amid the European energy crisis and increased thermal coal and gas prices supported coking coal prices in 2022. However, Fitch expects coking coal prices to decline in 2023 due to weaker demand from steelmakers and more stable energy markets. Also, Fitch noted that the potential removal of the Chinese ban on coal imports from Australia may also affect the market.


Tags: Iron Ore Coking Coal Raw Mat Europe Mining 

Similar articles

India’s coking coal import traffic via ports up 13% in April-November

06 Dec | Steel News

CISA: Coking coal purchase cost in China up 38.08 percent in Jan-Oct

29 Nov | Steel News

Nippon Steel to acquire more stakes in coking coal mines to boost self-sufficiency

25 Nov | Steel News

Ukraine’s Metinvest sees 65% fall in pig iron output in Jan-Sept

22 Nov | Steel News

Russia’s Mechel posts lower output and sales for Q3

18 Nov | Steel News

India’s coking coal import port traffic up 17% in April-October

07 Nov | Steel News

CISA: Coking coal and and met coke purchase costs decline in August

29 Sep | Steel News

Fitch Ratings cuts iron ore and coking coal price assumptions for 2022

20 Sep | Steel News

CISA: Purchasing cost of coking coal in China down 5.14 percent in July

08 Sep | Steel News

Mechel’s output up in H1, sales mainly decrease

19 Aug | Steel News