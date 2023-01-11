﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Ferrexpo’s iron ore output and sales down in 2022 amid negative effects of war

Wednesday, 11 January 2023 15:11:44 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Swiss-headquartered miner Ferrexpo, whose main interests are in Ukrainian iron ore assets, has announced its production results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022.

In the fourth quarter last year, the company’s iron ore production moved down by 85 percent year on year and by 49 percent compared to the previous quarter to 457,000 mt. In particular, the company’s output of pellets totaled 417,000 mt, decreasing by 50 percent quarter on quarter and by 86 percent year on year, due to the loss of electrical power for the majority of the quarter, in addition to existing constraints relating to the Russian invasion.

Meanwhile, in 2022, Ferrexpo’s iron ore production totaled 6.17 million mt, down by 46 percent, reflecting operational and logistical constraints throughout the year due to the war, while its pellet output amounted to 6.05 million mt, decreasing by 46 percent, both year on year.

In the given year, the company’s sales totaled 6.2 million, down by 46 percent year on year.


Tags: Pellet Iron Ore Raw Mat Ukraine CIS Production Ferrexpo 

Similar articles

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price shows sharp increase in two days

11 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s Vedanta restarts iron ore exports from Karnataka after long lull

09 Jan | Steel News

India’s coking coal port traffic rises by 16.35% in April-December

05 Jan | Steel News

Board of India-based GIPL approves construction of second iron ore plant

30 Dec | Steel News

With small increase, Brazilian high-grade iron ore price remains in uptrend

21 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s coking coal import traffic via ports up 13% in April-November

06 Dec | Steel News

India’s Essar Group to invest $1.48 billion to build 14 million mt per year pellet plant in Odisha

05 Dec | Steel News

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price sees another sharp increase

02 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Mexican production of iron pellets falls 8.6 percent in September

01 Dec | Steel News

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price increases sharply in one week

28 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials