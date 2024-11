Egypt-based steelmaker Ezz Steel has announced that its subsidiary Ezz Flat Steel Company (EFS) has suspended the operations at its meltshop No. 2 due to a major failure of the transformer.

Accordingly, following the inspections, the repair work is expected to last about nine months. During this period, EFS will alternate between slab and billet in accordance with demand to produce flat steel products and rebar its meltshop No. 1.