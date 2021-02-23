EU not to apply preliminary CVD on HRC from Turkey

Tuesday, 23 February 2021 15:50:50 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The European Commission has decided to not to apply preliminary countervailing duty (CVD) on hot rolled flat products of iron, non-alloy or other alloy steel (HRC) imports from Turkey, SteelOrbis has learned from sources.

The Commission initiated a countervailing duty investigation against imports of the given products from Turkey on June 12, 2020. The final decision of the investigation is expected to be announced by July 10, 2021.

Meanwhile, on January 6, 2021, the EC imposed provisional antidumping duty on hot rolled coil imports from Turkey at rates ranging between 4.8 percent and 7.6 percent, as SteelOrbis previously reported. The investigation had been initiated on May 14, 2020.