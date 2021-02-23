﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

EU not to apply preliminary CVD on HRC from Turkey

Tuesday, 23 February 2021 15:50:50 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The European Commission has decided to not to apply preliminary countervailing duty (CVD) on hot rolled flat products of iron, non-alloy or other alloy steel (HRC) imports from Turkey, SteelOrbis has learned from sources.

The Commission initiated a countervailing duty investigation against imports of the given products from Turkey on June 12, 2020. The final decision of the investigation is expected to be announced by July 10, 2021.

Meanwhile, on January 6, 2021, the EC imposed provisional antidumping duty on hot rolled coil imports from Turkey at rates ranging between 4.8 percent and 7.6 percent, as SteelOrbis previously reported. The investigation had been initiated on May 14, 2020.


Tags: quotas & duties  European Union  flats  hrc  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

24  Feb

US DOC revises AD margins for HRC from Japan and Australia
23  Feb

US issues preliminary result of CVD review on HRC from Hyundai Steel
19  Feb

US DOC assigns zero dumping margin for HRC imports from Hyundai Steel
17  Feb

EC to initiate CVD duty probe on stainless CR from India, Indonesia 
10  Feb

NLMK La Louvière halts hot strip mill until March