EU industry coalition calls for urgent action on competitiveness crisis

A coalition of more than 1,300 companies, associations and trade unions across Europe, known as the Antwerp Declaration Community, has issued an urgent appeal to European Union Heads of State and Government to take bold emergency action to address a deepening industrial competitiveness crisis. The call was made ahead of a key European Council informal summit in Alden Biesen in Belgium, where leaders are expected to discuss competitiveness and industrial policy.

Structural crisis and urgency to act in 2026

Industry representatives warned that many indicators of competitiveness have stagnated or deteriorated and highlighted persistently high energy costs, elevated carbon charges and regulatory burdens that are making Europe less attractive for investment compared with competitors such as the US and China. The Antwerp Call stresses that Europe’s industrial base faces “unprecedented” pressure and that decisive action is needed this year to prevent further erosion of jobs and production capacity.

In the declaration, industries argue that Europe must “move from diagnosis to delivery”, turning existing strategies like the Clean Industrial Deal into concrete results that are felt on factory floors, including lowering energy and carbon costs, supporting fair global trade and improving access to finance for industrial investment.

Key demands of the Antwerp Declaration

The Antwerp Call outlines three core areas where coordinated EU action is urgently needed: