EC approves Dutch state aid for renewable hydrogen production project

The European Commission has announced that it has approved €80 million in state aid to support Djewels B.V., a subsidiary of the Netherlands-based hydrogen company HyCC B.V., in a renewable hydrogen production technology project. The aid will take the form of a direct grant from the Dutch government, covering the expected funding gap of the project.

The project aims at demonstrating the feasibility of producing renewable hydrogen with an alkaline electrolyser with high current density electrodes and high-pressure hydrogen output. The innovative electrolyser will have a capacity of 20 MW. The construction of the electrolyser is expected to start in 2024, with the project expected to be operational as of 2027.