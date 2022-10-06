﻿
English
EC approves €292.5 million Italian measure to support semiconductor value chain

Thursday, 06 October 2022 11:44:19 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The European Commission (EC) has approved a €292.5 million measure by the Italian government to support Switzerland-based semiconductor manufacturing company STMicroelectronics in the construction of a plant in the semiconductor value chain in Catania, Sicily. The measure will strengthen Europe’s security of supply and resilience in semiconductor technologies, and will also contribute to achieving both the digital and green transition.

The €292.5 million government aid will support STMicroelectronics’ €730 million investment for the construction of a Silicon Carbide (SiC) wafer plant. Silicon Carbide wafers serve as a base for specific microchips used in high-performance power devices, such as in electric vehicles, fast-charging stations, renewable energies and other industrial applications.

The plant is planned to be completed in 2026 and will be the first industrial-scale integrated SiC wafer production line in Europe.


