EBRD to provide financing for Central Asia’s first hydrogen plant

Monday, 09 September 2024 14:42:18 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has announced that it will provide a financing of (€58 million) for the construction of a green hydrogen plant in Uzbekistan.

Within the scope of the object, EBRD will provide €49 million, while Canada will offer a concessional financing of up to €9 million to ACWA Power UKS Green H2, a joint venture between ACWA Power and Uzbekistan state-owned Uzkimyosanoat, for the construction of the plant with a capacity of up to 3,000 mt per year.

The project is expected to cut emissions by around 22,000 mt per year.


Tags: Uzbekistan Asia Decarbonization 