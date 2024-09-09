EBRD to provide financing for Central Asia’s first hydrogen plant

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has announced that it will provide a financing of (€58 million) for the construction of a green hydrogen plant in Uzbekistan.

Within the scope of the object, EBRD will provide €49 million, while Canada will offer a concessional financing of up to €9 million to ACWA Power UKS Green H2, a joint venture between ACWA Power and Uzbekistan state-owned Uzkimyosanoat, for the construction of the plant with a capacity of up to 3,000 mt per year.

The project is expected to cut emissions by around 22,000 mt per year.